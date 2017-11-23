Click on the video players below to watch action from the luge World Cup in Winterberg, Germany.

Action begins on Saturday with the men's event, featuring runs at 4 a.m. ET and 5:45 a.m. ET.

(Live at 4:00 am ET) FIL Luge World Cup on CBC

(Live at 5:45 am ET) FIL Luge World Cup on CBC

The doubles event is scheduled next, with runs at 7:10 a.m. ET and 8:30 a.m. ET.

(Live at 7:10 am ET) FIL Luge World Cup on CBC

(Live at 8:30 am ET) FIL Luge World Cup on CBC

Return on Sunday beginning at 5:30 a.m. ET for coverage of the women's event, as well as the sprint races in all three disciplines.