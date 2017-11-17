Click on the video player above on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. ET to watch live action from the luge World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria.

Action begins with the women's event, with runs scheduled for 4:30 a.m. ET (above) and 5:50 a.m. ET. (below)

(Live at 5:50 am) FIL Luge World Cup on CBC0:00

Doubles luge follows, with runs set for 7:10 a.m. ET and 8:30 a.m. ET.

(Live at 7:10 am) FIL Luge World Cup on CBC0:00

Sunday's action begins with the men's runs at 4:15 a.m. ET and 5:50 a.m. ET, followed by the team relay event at 7:45 a.m. ET.