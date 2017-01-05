Olympic champion Natalie Geisenberger continued the German success on her home track by winning the women's race and European title.

The competition was ended early because of heavy snowfall. Geisenberger's first-run time of 51.178 was enough to beat Tatyana Ivanova of Russia by 0.151.

Another German, Tatjana Huefner, was third, 0.255 behind.

Geisenberger overtook Huefner in the overall standings and was leading by 12 points after seven races.

Canadians Alex Gough and Kimberley McRae finished sixth and 11th, respectively.

Germans sweep luge doubles

Olympic champions Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt led a German sweep for the European luge title and their second World Cup doubles win of the season on Thursday.

Wendl and Arlt were second on their home track behind World Cup leaders Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken after the first run but fastest in the second to win by seven hundredths of a second with a combined time of 1 minute, 41.575 seconds.

Robin Johannes Geueke and David Gamm were third, 0.782 behind, ahead of Austrian pair Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller.

Eggert and Benecken lead the overall standings after seven of 12 races with 655 points. Wendl and Arlt are next with 567 points.