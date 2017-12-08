Canadian luger Sam Edney won a silver medal on his home track Friday, in a World Cup event in Calgary.

The 33-year-old finished second to Germany's Felix Loch, who set a track record en route to gold.​

Edney's teammate Mitch Malyk of Calgary finished just off the podium in fourth at Canada Olympic Park.

The German doubles luge team of Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken also broke a 15-year-old doubles track record on Friday with their first place performance.

The reigning world champions crossed the line in 43.421 seconds in their first pass, which bettered the previous record of 43.564 set by Americans Mark Grimmette and Brian Martin in 2002.

Eggert and Benecken posted a two-run total time of one minute 26.875 seconds for the victory.

Eggert and Benecken claim World Cup gold in Calgary1:07

Austrians Peter Penz and Georg Fischler were second in 1:27.018 and reigning Olympic champions Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt third in 1:27.111.

The Canadian duo of Tristan Walker and Justin Snith were sixth in 1:27.353.

Walker and Snith finish 6th place in doubles luge1:05

Women's singles and the mixed-gender team relay conclude Saturday conclude the Viessman World Cup in Calgary.

Action continues Saturday on cbcsports.ca with the women's event (11:40 a.m. ET, 1 p.m. ET) and the team relay competition (2:50 p.m. ET).