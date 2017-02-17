Click on the video player above on Friday at 7 p.m. ET to watch live action from the luge World Cup event in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Action begins with Alex Gough and Kim McRae looking to score a medal for Canada in the women's event. The second and final run is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.
Tristan Walker and Justin Snith will look to land on the podium for the first time this season in the doubles event, which features runs at 10:45 p.m. ET and 12 a.m. ET.
Coverage continues on Saturday with the men's event at 7 p.m. Et, followed by the final run at 8:20 p.m. ET. The team relay follows at 10:30 p.m. ET.
