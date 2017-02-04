Watch the best luge athletes in the world in action in Oberhof, Germany, as the second half of the World Cup continues with doubles, men's, women's and team relay events.

Click on the video player on Saturday at 6:45 a.m. ET to watch the first run of the men's event.

(Live at 6:45 am ET) FIL Luge World Cup on CBC0:00

Click on the video player below at 8:20 a.m. ET to watch the men's final run.

(Live at 8:20 am ET) FIL Luge World Cup on CBC0:00

Alex Gough and Kim McRae will slide for Canada in the women's event on Sunday, which begins at 3 a.m. ET and finishes with the second run at 4:20 a.m. ET.

The event concludes with the team relay event, slated to start at 6:30 a.m. ET.