Watch the best luge athletes in the world in action in Oberhof, Germany, as the second half of the World Cup continues with doubles, men's, women's and team relay events.
Click on the video player on Saturday at 6:45 a.m. ET to watch the first run of the men's event.
Click on the video player below at 8:20 a.m. ET to watch the men's final run.
Alex Gough and Kim McRae will slide for Canada in the women's event on Sunday, which begins at 3 a.m. ET and finishes with the second run at 4:20 a.m. ET.
The event concludes with the team relay event, slated to start at 6:30 a.m. ET.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.