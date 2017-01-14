Canada's luge team will be in action in Sigulda, Latvia, as the second half of the season continues on Saturday
Click on the video player above at 1:40 a.m. ET to watch live action from the FIL World Cup luge doubles event. The second run is scheduled to begin at 2:50 a.m. ET.
The women's event will begin with first runs at 4:10 a.m. ET and final runs at 5:30 a.m. ET.
Sunday's action includes the men's runs (2:30 a.m. ET, 3:55 a.m. ET) and sprint competitions. The doubles (5:20 a.m. ET), women's (5:55 a.m. ET) and men's (6:35 a.m. ET) athletes will all be in action.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.