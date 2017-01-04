Canada's luge team will look to keep their medal streak alive in Königssee, Germany as the second half of the season kicks off on Thursday.

Click on the video player above at 5:40 a.m. ET to watch live action from the FIL World Cup luge doubles event where Canadian duo Justin Snith and Tristan Walker compete.

Canada's Alex Gough has made three straight podium appearances in as many competitions, and will look for a fourth as the women's event begins at 8:20 a.m. ET.

The men's competition begins Friday's action, with the first run at 5:30 a.m. ET.

The second team relay event of the season kicks off at 9:10 a.m. ET, with the Canadians looking to once again strike gold.