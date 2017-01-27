Canada's luge team will be looking for a historic result at the world championships this weekend in Innsbruck, Austria.

Coverage begins from the legendary Igls track – the oldest artifical track in the world – on Friday with the sprint races in women's (7:30 a.m. ET), men's (8:20 a.m. ET) and doubles (9:15 a.m. ET) disciplines.

Alex Gough and Kimberly McRae will look to add to their success this season and capture Canada's first-ever women's world title when their event begins on Saturday's action with runs at at 4 a.m. ET and 5:50 a.m. ET.

Justin Snith and Tristan Walker will carry Canada's hopes in the doubles event, which starts on Saturday with runs at 7:30 a.m. ET and 8:45 a.m. ET.

The men's event, featuring Canada's Mitchel Malyk, goes on Sunday with heats at 5 a.m. ET and 7:10 a.m. ET. The team event wraps up coverage at 9 a.m. ET.

You can catch more luge coverage on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.