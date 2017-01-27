Canada's luge team will be looking for a historic result at the world championships this weekend in Innsbruck, Austria.
Coverage begins from the legendary Igls track – the oldest artifical track in the world – on Friday with the sprint races in women's (7:30 a.m. ET), men's (8:20 a.m. ET) and doubles (9:15 a.m. ET) disciplines.
Alex Gough and Kimberly McRae will look to add to their success this season and capture Canada's first-ever women's world title when their event begins on Saturday's action with runs at at 4 a.m. ET and 5:50 a.m. ET.
Justin Snith and Tristan Walker will carry Canada's hopes in the doubles event, which starts on Saturday with runs at 7:30 a.m. ET and 8:45 a.m. ET.
The men's event, featuring Canada's Mitchel Malyk, goes on Sunday with heats at 5 a.m. ET and 7:10 a.m. ET. The team event wraps up coverage at 9 a.m. ET.
You can catch more luge coverage on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.