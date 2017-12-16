Canadian sliders Alex Gough and Kim McRae will both bring home a medal from the luge World Cup event in Lake Placid, N.Y., by taking silver and bronze, respectively.

Natalie Geisenberger — the World Cup points leader — came away with gold on Saturday. The German clocked in with a two-run time of 1 minute, 28.11 seconds for the win.

Meanwhile, the Calgary residents reached the podium for the second year in a row at the same track, with McRae taking silver last season.

This is Gough's second individual medal so for this season as she followed up on the silver she won in her hometown last weekend, where McRae finished just off the podium in fourth.

Geisenberger won for the sixth time on the Lake Placid track, tying her with Italian legend Armin Zoeggler for the most victories.