Olympic champion Natalie Geisenberger led a German sweep in the season's final luge World Cup meet for a record 38th career victory Sunday in Altenberg, Germany.

Geisenberger, who had already wrapped up her fifth straight overall World Cup title, clocked a combined time of 1 minute, 44.364 seconds, beating Tatjana Huefner by 0.071 seconds and Dajana Eitberger by 0.186.

It was Geisenberger's fifth win of the season. Her 38 overall wins are one more than Huefner and the retired Sylke Otto.

Russia's Tatyana Ivanova was fourth, ahead of Latvia's Eliza Cauce and Canada's Alex Gough.

Alex Gough slides to 6th place finish in Altenberg2:04

Another German, Julia Taubitz, was seventh, ahead of American Erin Hamlin.

Geisenberger finished on 982 points, ahead of Huefner on 865, Ivanova on 683, Hamlin on 614, Gough on 585 and Emily Sweeney of the U.S. on 564.

Geisenberger later helped Germany wrap up the weekend with victory in the team relay.

Together with Felix Loch — who lost out on claiming his sixth overall title to Russia's Roman Repilov on Saturday — and overall doubles winners Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken, Geisenberger helped clock a combined time of 2:23.021, beating a Latvian team by 0.125 and Russian team by 0.209.