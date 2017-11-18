Natalie Geisenberger led a German sweep of the medals, while Canada's Alex Gough finished fourth at the first World Cup women's luge race of the season on Saturday in Innsbruck, Austria .

Geisenberger, the reigning Olympic champion, got her 39th career win on tour to extend her record, finishing with a combined time of one minute, 20.488 seconds over two runs. Dajana Eitberger was second at 1:20.661, followed by Tatjana Huefner at 1:20.664 to secure the 1-2-3 finish for Germany, which also swept the medals in last season's World Cup opener.

Gough finished just off the podium in fourth with a time of 1:20.705.

Kimberley McRae also cracked the top-10 for Canada, placing eighth at 1:20.956

Erin Hamlin of the U.S. was second after the first run, but a disastrous, wobbling start to her second run robbed all of her speed potential and sent her freefalling to a 21st-place finish.

CBC Sports has live coverage of the event and continues with doubles luge with the second run set for 8:30 a.m. ET.

Sunday's action resumes with the men's runs at 4:15 a.m. ET and 5:50 a.m. ET, followed by the team relay event at 7:45 a.m. ET.