Canadian Alex Gough impressed in her home city, winning a World Cup silver in luge from Calgary on Saturday.

Gough finished her second run with a guaranteed spot on the podium and ended up finishing 0.115 seconds behind German Tatjana Huefner (1:33.442), who took gold.

A mistake by German Natalie Geisenberger during her second run was enough to push Gough up the podium into silver position, while Geisenberger hung on for bronze.

Canadian Kim McRae was the next best competitor, finishing just off the podium in fourth, 0.354 seconds behind the leader.

Eighteen-year-old Brooke Apshkrum, also from Calgary, finished 14th.