Canada's sliders finished just off the podium at the luge World Cup in Alternberg, Germany on Sunday.
Alex Gough was fourth in the women's event before she teamed up with Mitchel Malyk and doubles duo Justin Snith and Tristan Walker for the team relay event.
Starting second last, the Canadians held a first-place position until a late mistake by Snith and Walker bumped the Canadians to third-place.
However, the powerhouse Germans were the last team to go and broke their own track record, claiming gold and bumping Canada to fourth-place in the standings.
Austria took silver while Italy scored bronze.
Natalie Geisenberger lead a German sweep of the women's podium, with teammates Tatjana Huefner and Dajana Eitberger taking silver and bronze, respectively.
