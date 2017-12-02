Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken of Germany extended their lead in the World Cup luge doubles standings Saturday, in Alternberg, Germany, getting their third win of the season.
Eggert and Benecken prevailed over the Austrian team of Peter Penz and Georg Fischler, winning by about a quarter of a second. Germany's Robin Johannes Geueke and David Gamm were third, nearly a half-second off the winning time.
Canada's Justin Snith and Tristan Walker finished 1.468 seconds behind the winners, in 22nd place.
Eggert and Benecken have yet to be defeated in a single heat of a full-length doubles race this season. Their only defeat came in a sprint race last week in Winterberg, and they now have a 70-point lead in the standings over fellow Germans Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt.
"We are beginning to see improvements," Benecken said. "We still aren't exactly where we want to be as we get closer to the Winter Games. We can still raise our game – both in terms of equipment and athletic performance.
"We have a few more goals. In terms of driving, I think we're very stable and solid. We don't crash as a result of small mistakes."
In the men's event, Germany's Felix Loch got his second victory of the year by topping Russia's Roman Repilov by about one-eighth of a second. Repilov had the best time in the second heat of the two-run race, but couldn't overtake Loch — who extended his overall World Cup points lead.
Germany also got third and fourth on home ice, with Andi Langenhan just ahead of Ralf Palik.
Canada's Mitchel Malyk finished 23rd.
