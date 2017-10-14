Calgary's Alex Gough finished over a half-second ahead of the competition Saturday to win the Canadian women's luge championship for the ninth time in her career.
Gough posted a two-run time of one minute 35.472 seconds at Canada Olympic Park. Kim McRae of Victoria was second in 1:35.974 and Calgary's Carolyn Maxwell finished third in 1:35.978.
"It's exciting to get going and start racing to see where we are at. I didn't have the best runs. There are little things here and there to clean up, which is promising, because I know I can do that over the next couple of weeks as we get ready for the World Cup," Gough said.
Sam Edney of Calgary won the men's title in 1:31.951. Mitch Malyk of Calgary was second in 1:32.020 and Reid Watts of Whistler, B.C., took bronze in 1:32.047.
"It's nice to get back into that racing atmosphere after a great week of training. The other boys put the pressure on me today so it was nice to have some of those race nerves," Edney said.
Calgary-based duo Tristan Walker and Justin Snith won their eighth straight national doubles crown. They finished first in 1:35.993.
