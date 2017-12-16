Canadian sliders made several trips to the podium at the luge World Cup event in Lake Placid, N.Y., on Saturday as Alex Gough led the way with two silver medals.

Gough and Kim McRae, both from Calgary, began the day by finishing second and third, respectively, in the singles race.

Germany's Natalie Geisenberger — the World Cup points leader — came away with gold, clocking in with a two-run time of one minute, 28.11 seconds for the win.

The Calgary residents reached the podium for the second year in a row in singles at the same track, with McRae taking silver last season.

Gough then finished off the day by hauling in a silver in the sprint race.

Gough's now has three individual medal so for this season as she followed up on the silver she won in her hometown last weekend, where McRae finished just off the podium in fourth.

Geisenberger won for the sixth time on the Lake Placid track, tying her with Italian legend Armin Zoeggler for the most victories.