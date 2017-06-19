Calgary will host the International Luge Federation's 2021 world championships.

It will be the 50th held by the FIL since the first edition in Norway's capital of Oslo in 1955. Calgary will play host for the fourth time, having previously staged the 1990, 1993 and 2001 events.

Action will take place at the Canada Olympic Park bobsleigh, luge, and skeleton track. Calgary hosted the 1988 Olympics Games and is currently weighing whether to enter the 2026 race.

The 2021 Championships will be the last major luge event before the Beijing 2022 Games.

Seven titles are contested at the world championship level, with men, women and doubles teams taking part in regular and sprint luge competitions. A team relay title is also decided.

In recent years, CBC Sports has been home to luge coverage, including streaming and television broadcasts of World Cup events and world championships.