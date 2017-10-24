Click on the video above now as the Olympic torch relay for the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, begins with the lighting of the Olympic flame.

The event is taking place at Ancient Olympia in Greece, where a number of Olympic leaders will be in attendance for the ceremony, including International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach.

The torch relay will cover 2,018 kilometres by plane, ship, train, sailboat, robot, zip wire, cable car and bike. Roughly 7,500 torchbearers are expected to run across nine provinces and eight major cities.

The Winter Games in Pyeongchang will take place from Feb. 9-25, 2018.