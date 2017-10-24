Click on the video above now as the Olympic torch relay for the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, begins with the lighting of the Olympic flame.
- Canada's 2018 Olympic, Paralympic team uniforms revealed
-
The event is taking place at Ancient Olympia in Greece, where a number of Olympic leaders will be in attendance for the ceremony, including International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach.
The torch relay will cover 2,018 kilometres by plane, ship, train, sailboat, robot, zip wire, cable car and bike. Roughly 7,500 torchbearers are expected to run across nine provinces and eight major cities.
The Winter Games in Pyeongchang will take place from Feb. 9-25, 2018.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.