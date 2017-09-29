Forward Jessica Campbell has announced her retirement from Canada's women's hockey team.

The 25-year-old made her debut with Canada's national women's program in 2008 and won a gold medal at the 2014 Four Nations Cup in Kamloops, B.C.

As captain, she scored the game-winning goal in overtime to give Canada's under-18 team its first-ever gold medal at the 2010 IIHF World Women's U18 Championship, where she was named most valuable player.

She also earned a silver medal at U18 women's worlds in 2009, and finished her U18 career tied with Marie-Philip Poulin for the all-time program scoring lead with 33 points (14 goals, 19 assists).

The Rocanvillle, Sask., native was also a two-time silver medallist at the 4 Nations Cup (2015, 2016) and twice won gold with Canada's National Women's Development Team at the Nations Cup (2011, 2013).

Campbell has accepted the position of lead power-skating instructor and assistant coach of the Midget Female Prep team at the Pursuit of Excellence Hockey Academy in Kelowna, B.C.