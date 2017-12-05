Click on the video above today at 1:30 p.m. ET as the International Olympic Committee's executive board will decide whether Russia will be allowed to send a team to the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The ruling from the 14-member board arrives three years after allegations first surfaced of state-sponsored doping in Russia, leading to a series of reports detailing the extent of the alleged program. Russia continues to deny a state-sponsored doping program existed.

The IOC may consider a few options to punish Russia:

A ban on Russia competing in Pyeongchang.

Some Russian athletes compete, if judged to be clean under long-term doping controls operating to international standards. They would be classed as neutral athletes competing under the Olympic flag, and would be denied hearing the Russian anthem if they win Olympic gold. Those rules were imposed on Russian athletes at the athletics world championships in August. Russian President Vladimir Putin said either of those outcomes would be humiliating and could provoke a Russian boycott.

The IOC board could ask the seven governing bodies for Winter Olympic sports to decide on individual athlete eligibility. That compromise applied to the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Impose a fine on the Russian Olympic committee. Tens of millions of dollars could go toward anti-doping work worldwide.

Russia can challenge any IOC sanction by appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.