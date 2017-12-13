Wojtek Wolski scored the winning goal as Canada beat South Korea 4-2 Wednesday at the Channel One Cup pre-Olympic hockey tournament in Moscow.
Matt Frattin, Marc-Andre Gragnani and Quinton Howden, into an empty net, also scored for Canada. Kim Sang-Wook scored both goals for South Korea, which led 2-1 after the first period but couldn't hang on.
- It's the 30th anniversary of Canada's Miracle on Ice
- KHL still undecided on allowing players in Olympics
Ben Scrivens made eight saves on 10 shots for Canada. Matthew Dalton was excellent in goal for South Korea with 53 saves on 56 shots.
Canada's next game is Friday against the Czech Republic.
The tournament is being used by general manager Sean Burke and head coach Willie Desjardins to assess players as they form Canada's roster for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
