Canada continues recent success over U.S. in Olympic tuneup
Canucks have won 4 of 5 meetings thus far in exhibition series
Ann-Renee Desbiens made 25 saves as the Canadian women's national team downed the United States 3-1 on Friday in pre-Olympic exhibition action.
Haley Irwin and Sarah Nurse scored less than three minutes apart in the second period to give Canada a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes.
Marie-Philip Poulin made it a two-goal lead for the Canadians just 55 seconds into the third.
Brianna Decker opened the scoring for the Americans early in the second. Alex Rigsby stopped 33-of-36 shots in defeat.
This was the fifth of six meetings for the two nations as part of the NWT Series. The final game goes Sunday in Edmonton.
The Canadians have won four of the five games so far after the Americans took the opener of the series Oct. 22 in Quebec City.
Canada has won four straight Olympic gold medals in women's hockey, but the U.S. has claimed seven of the last eight world championships.
