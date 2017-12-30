Canada aims for 3-peat after advancing to Spengler Cup final
Canada defeated Mountfield HK 5-2 in semifinal play Saturday at the Spengler Cup. Zach Boychuk scored in the third period and Maxim Noreau iced the victory with an empty-net goal.
Will play winner of semifinal between HC Davos and Switzerland
David McIntyre, Jay McClement and Cody Goloubef also scored for Canada.
Lukas Cingel and Michal Dragoun tallied for the Czech side.
HC Davos was scheduled to play Switzerland in the other semifinal later Saturday.
The winner will play Canada — the two-time defending champion — in Sunday's final.
