Canada aims for 3-peat after advancing to Spengler Cup final

Canada defeated Mountfield HK 5-2 in semifinal play Saturday at the Spengler Cup. Zach Boychuk scored in the third period and Maxim Noreau iced the victory with an empty-net goal.

Will play winner of semifinal between HC Davos and Switzerland

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Brandon Hickey reacts during the semifinal game between Team Canada and Mountfield HK, which Canada won 5-2 on Saturday. (Melanie Duchene/EPA)
David McIntyre, Jay McClement and Cody Goloubef also scored for Canada.

Lukas Cingel and Michal Dragoun tallied for the Czech side.

HC Davos was scheduled to play Switzerland in the other semifinal later Saturday.

The winner will play Canada — the two-time defending champion — in Sunday's final.

