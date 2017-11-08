Matt Ellison scored the winning goal in the second period and Canada held on to beat Switzerland 3-2 on Wednesday in its opening game at the Karjala Cup pre-Olympic hockey tournament.
Gilbert Brule and Eric O'Dell also scored for Canada, while Ben Scrivens made 19 saves.
Romain Loeffel scored with less than two minutes left for the Swiss, but the co-hosts couldn't find the game-tying goal with goaltender Jonas Hiller on the bench for an extra attacker.
Michael Fora also scored for Switzerland, while Hiller stopped 22 shots.
Canada's next match is Friday against Sweden.
The tournament will serve as an audition for players looking to crack Canada's roster for the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.
The 2018 Olympic hockey tournament will be the first without NHL players since the 1994 Lillehammer Games.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.