Magnus Hellberg made 35 saves as Sweden blanked Canada 2-0 at the Karjala Cup men's hockey tournament on Friday in Helsinki, Finland.

Patrick Cehlin and Par Lindholm scored power-play goals for Sweden, which improved to 2-0 at the tournament.

Ben Scrivens made 19 saves for Canada, which failed to score on eight power-play opportunities ands fell to 1-1.

Canada's next game is Sunday against co-host Finland.

The Karjala Cup is serving as an audition for players looking to crack Canada's roster for the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

The 2018 Olympic hockey tournament will be the first without NHL players since the 1994 Lillehammer Games.