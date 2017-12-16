Michal Repik scored twice as the Czech Republic downed Canada 4-1 Friday at the Channel One Cup pre-Olympic hockey tournament.

Vojtech Mozik and Martin Erat also had goals for the Czechs, who had four unanswered goals.

Matt Ellison, on a power play, had Canada's goal.

"The pace was good. Both teams were going. It wasn't the outcome we wanted, but we played hard, had a few opportunities that [with] a little better execution we'd have gotten some better scoring chances, and maybe it ends up different," Ellison said.

"We battled – we came to play. If we keep coming and working, we'll get some better results than [what we did] tonight."

Mozik's powerplay goal put the Czechs ahead 2-1 6:53 into the third period. Canada pressed for the equalizer by pulling goaltender Barry Brust, but Erat and Repik put the game away with empty-net goals.

Brust made 18 saves for Canada, while Pavel Francouz stopped 17 shots for the Czechs.

Canada's next game is Saturday against Russia.

"It's going to be exciting. It'll be one of the most exciting games from now until the Olympics. We're playing a very, very good Russian team," said Canadian forward Max Talbot.

The tournament is being used by general manager Sean Burke and head coach Willie Desjardins to assess players as they form Canada's roster for the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.