Caroline Ouellette and Julie Chu, the former captains of the Canadian and U.S. women's hockey teams, respectively, welcomed their first child on Nov. 5. Ouellette posted a picture of the pair, along with daughter Liv Chu-Ouellette, on Instagram on Monday.

"I feel truly blessed to experience this incredible adventure with my love and best friend Julie," Ouellette wrote, adding that she was pregnant with Liv when she and Chu won the Clarkson Cup in March as members of the Canadian Women's Hockey League's Montreal Canadiennes.

"We have already been blessed with so many things in our life: amazing friends and family, love, representing our countries, and doing things we are passionate about each day," Chu wrote in a companion Instagram post on Monday. "We couldn't have felt luckier, until we were blessed with the most incredible gift so far."

Ouellette captained Team Canada to gold at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and also owns gold medals from the three previous Winter Games. Chu, who wore the 'C' from 2011-13, is a four-time Olympic medallist with the Americans, earning three silvers (2002, 2010, 2014) and one bronze (2006).

Chu is not on the active roster for the Canadiennes due to her commitments as head coach at Montreal's Concordia University, while Ouellette is "on leave for the next few months," the team tweeted in October.

The announcement from the former competitors turned parents generated a flurry of congratulations on social media.

CWHL excited about our 2038 newest draft pick. Congrats Caroline and Julie @juliechu13 @couellette13 @thecwhl @LesCanadiennes https://t.co/MpknuKU65C — @cwhlcommish

What Julie Chu and Caroline Ouellette have proved is that you too can live the life of an inspirational sports movie with a compelling relationship arc. — @hiheelshisticks

This good news is not out there enough. Congratulations to Caroline Ouellette 🇨🇦 and Julie Chu 🇺🇸 Olympic rivals, CWHL teammates who had their first child today. pic.twitter.com/57BeJUP5AH — @JoePack

I keep looking at Julie Chu and Caroline Ouelette's baby announcement and tearing up. These women have sacrificed so much, and achieved great things, and I'm so happy they get to make a family together. No one deserves it more. — @lynneelizabeth

However, one question remains: do you send Liv a Maple Leaf onesie or a star-spangled one?