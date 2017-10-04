NHL players may not be at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, but pro-style coach's challenges could be a part of the upcoming Games according to the International Ice Hockey Federation.

Canada, Finland, Sweden, Switzerland and Russia supported the decision, leading to "an agreement in principle" to pursue the idea further.

"We will have consultations with the leagues that are currently utilizing the coach's challenge system and will look at the best possible method of implementation," IIHF president Rene Fasel said in a release on the organization's website.

"We are also aiming to test out a system during the international breaks in the leadup to the Games."

Further details as to what can be reviewed are still being determined. Fasel brought up the scenario of challenging a goal scored on a missed offside or goalie interference call during a discussion on IIHF rule proposals — both challenges are available to NHL coaches.

The NHL announced last week that teams will be penalized with a two-minute minor if a coach challenges a goal for offside and fails. Previously the team was stripped of a timeout.