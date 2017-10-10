The Canadian women's hockey team will host its archrival, the United States, in a pre-Olympic matchup Dec. 17 in Edmonton.
It's the finale of a six-game series the Canadians and Americans will play prior to February's Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
The two countries also square off Oct. 22 in Quebec City, Oct. 25 in Boston, Dec. 3 in St. Paul, Minn., Dec. 5 in Winnipeg and Dec. 15 in San Jose, Calif.
Canada has won four straight Olympic gold medals in women's hockey, but the U.S. has claimed seven of the last eight world championships.
Twenty-eight Canadian women are currently centralized in Calgary preparing for the Winter Games. Twenty-three are doing the same for the U.S. in their residency program in Tampa, Fla.
"It's only fitting for our team to close out the Canada-U.S.A. series in Alberta, where the team has been centralized since August and we're looking forward to showcasing our game in Edmonton," Canadian head coach Laura Schuler said Tuesday in a statement.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.