Defenceman Erin Ambrose and forward Amy Potomak were released from Canada's national women's team on Monday.
Twenty-six players remain on Canada's centralization roster: three goaltenders, eight defencemen, and 15 forwards. Canada plans to field a 23-player roster for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, including three goaltenders.
"On behalf of Hockey Canada and our staff, I'd like to thank Amy and Erin for their contribution and dedication to our team," said head coach Laura Schuler. "This was a difficult decision but as our team continues its preparation it was necessary to move forward with a smaller number of players. The national women's team program supports all players on a daily basis and will continue to support Amy and Erin moving forward."
Canada will continue its Esso Series schedule and USA Series games in St. Paul, Minn., on Dec. 3, Winnipeg on Dec. 5, San Jose, Calif., on Dec. 15 and Edmonton on Dec. 17.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.