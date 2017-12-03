Brianne Jenner scored 37 seconds into overtime to give the Canadian women's hockey team a 2-1 victory over the United States 2-1 on Sunday in a pre-Olympic exhibition game.
Marie-Philip Poulin also scored for Canada. Shannon Szabados made 27 saves.
Jenner took a pass from Rebecca Johnston and beat Maddie Rooney with a high shot from the right circle.
.@RJohnst6 to @briannejenner = Canada 2-1 win in OT. pic.twitter.com/WhOqgFRHEi—
@CWHLHighlights
Megan Keller scored for the United States. Rooney stopped 24 shots.
Keller scored on the power play early in the second, and Poulin tied it late in the period on a rebound.
This is the fifth of eight meetings between the teams leading up to the Olympics. The United States has won three times, including the championship last month in the Four Nations Cup.
