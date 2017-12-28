Skip to Main Content
Canada downs HC Davos to advance to Spengler Cup semifinals

Road To The Olympic Games

Canada downs HC Davos to advance to Spengler Cup semifinals

Andrew Ebbett scored twice as Canada beat host club HC Davos 4-1 and advanced to the semifinals of the Spengler Cup on Thursday.

Andrew Ebbet pots 2 to help Canucks top group play

The Canadian Press ·
Andrew Ebbett celebrates a goal during Canada's 4-1 win over HC Davos at the Spengler Cup on Thursday. (Melanie Duchene/Associated Press)
Andrew Ebbett scored twice as Canada beat host club HC Davos 4-1 and advanced to the semifinals of the Spengler Cup on Thursday.

Zach Boychuk and PA Parenteau also scored for Canada as the two-time defending champions finished first in their group with a full six points at the pre-Olympic tournament.

Kevin Poulin was solid in goal with 37 saves, allowing only Sam Lofquist's first-period power-play goal.

"We knew what to expect — it's here in Davos against the home team in the big, premier game," said Ebbett. "We just kind of weathered the storm in the first period and we really got our legs in the second and got it going, and we took control in the last two periods."

Andrew Ebbett had two goals in Canada's 4-1 win over HC Davos at the Spengler Cup in Davos, Switzerland. 1:34

Gilles Senn stopped 38 shots for Davos (1-1, three points), which must now play a quarter-final game against Finnish side HPK Hameenlinna on Friday.

Canada will next face the winner of a quarter-final between Mountfield HK and Dinamo Riga.

Hockey Canada is using the tournament as a final evaluation before deciding on its Olympic roster in January.

Team Canada's Jeremy Davies, left, fights Sam Lofquist of HC Davos for the puck. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Associated Press)
