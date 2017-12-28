Canada downs HC Davos to advance to Spengler Cup semifinals
Andrew Ebbet pots 2 to help Canucks top group play
Andrew Ebbett scored twice as Canada beat host club HC Davos 4-1 and advanced to the semifinals of the Spengler Cup on Thursday.
Zach Boychuk and PA Parenteau also scored for Canada as the two-time defending champions finished first in their group with a full six points at the pre-Olympic tournament.
Kevin Poulin was solid in goal with 37 saves, allowing only Sam Lofquist's first-period power-play goal.
"We knew what to expect — it's here in Davos against the home team in the big, premier game," said Ebbett. "We just kind of weathered the storm in the first period and we really got our legs in the second and got it going, and we took control in the last two periods."
Gilles Senn stopped 38 shots for Davos (1-1, three points), which must now play a quarter-final game against Finnish side HPK Hameenlinna on Friday.
Canada will next face the winner of a quarter-final between Mountfield HK and Dinamo Riga.
Hockey Canada is using the tournament as a final evaluation before deciding on its Olympic roster in January.
