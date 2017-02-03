Good Times with Craig McMorris is a weekly Youtube series hosted by pro snowboarder Craig McMorris.

Each episode features an Olympic hopeful on their path to Pyeongchang 2018. A new episode will be released each Friday for the next eight weeks at Youtube.com/CBCSports. Subscribe now.

Come with us from Whistler to L.A. to Calgary as we explore the action sports life. We promise it'll be #GoodTimesMcMorris

Episode 4 | Getting frothy with Dara Howell

Dara Howell may be an Olympic champ in slopestyle, but how does she fare in a coffee house? Things get steamy as she faces Craig McMorris in a barista battle.

Episode 3 | Two McMorris are better than one

Olympic bronze medallist Mark McMorris joins his brother Craig for some good old Canadian fun — pond hockey. Which McMorris will come out on top?

Episode 2 | X Games champ Spencer O'Brien

Spencer O'Brien hits the slopes and some rails with Craig McMorris and brings along one of her riding buddies — her dad, Brian O'Brien.

Episode 1 | Multi-sport athlete Georgia Simmerling

​

Georgia Simmering is in a league of her own — the first Canadian to compete in three different sports in three different Olympic Games. She takes Craig through one of her workouts. How do you think he'll do?