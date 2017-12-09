Mikael Kingsbury began the World Cup moguls season by reaching the top of the podium in Ruka, Finland, on Saturday.

The 25-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., scored 87.45 points in the second final to claim the win.

Dmitriy Reikherd of Kazakhstan received a score of 85.11 for second. Pavel Kolmakov, also from Kazakhstan, finished third, earning 84.44

Marc-Antoine Gagnon of Montreal advanced to the final run and finished fifth at 80.45.

Kingsbury was third in qualification and earned the second-best score in the first run, just behind Reikherd.

Mikael Kingsbury golden at FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup1:15

However, Kingsbury, the defending champion at Ruka, saved his best for last.

"I knew I was putting the pressure on [Reikherd] and I just pulled my best run at the right moment," Kingsbury told CBC Sports.

"So I was really happy and ... It was just great to start the season that way again."

Kingsbury captured his sixth Crystal Globe last season, but settled for bronze at the world championships in March.

Robichaud in control

In the women's event, Audrey Robichaud of Quebec City scored 77.73 to come away with silver.

Australia's Britteny Cox finished ahead of Robichaud at 80.32, while Marika Pertakhiya of Russia was third with 74.59.

Canada's Audrey Robichaud wins silver at FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup1:22

Andi Naude of Penticton, B.C. earned 73.04 to finish fourth.

Robichaud credited ideal course conditions during the final for her performance.

"The course was absolutely perfect and it was probably some of the best conditions I've seen in a really long time," said Robichaud. "It really worked out for me today. The course was shaped insanely well and it was just a really fun course."

The Canadian team will now head to Thaiwoo,China, for a pair of World Cup moguls events on Dec. 21 and 22.