Canada's Marielle Thompson and Brady Leman raced to victory at a World Cup ski cross event in Idre Fjall, Sweden, on Sunday.

Thompson claimed her fifth win of the season and increased her lead in the overall standings by edging out Sweden's Sandra Naeslund and Fanny Smith of Switzerland.

For Leman, it was his first win this season, beating out the French duo of Arnaud Bovolenta and Jonas Devouassoux.

Brady Leman picks up 1st ski cross win of the year in Sweden3:55

More to come