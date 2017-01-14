Calgary's Brady Leman and Vancouver's Georgia Simmerling each came away with a second-place finish in World Cup ski cross on Saturday in Calgary.

The result marks Leman's third trip to the podium this season and the second for Simmerling.

"It feels awesome to be back on the podium" said Leman. "It was a hard race today with difficult heats and there was lots of passing. You had to fight each round to stay in the mix but I'm happy with second-place.

"Things went really well today so I'll stick with the game plan and roll it into tomorrow's race. I'm excited for another chance."

Simmerling was also happy with her performance today and how her season has unfolded so far.

"Today was a good day," said Simmerling. "If someone had told me I would land two podiums in the first half of the season, I'm not sure I would've believed it. It feels great to start off the season so strongly.

"My coaches and I are looking forward to an even longer goal ahead to the 2018 Pyeongchang Games."

Switzerland's Amin Niederer was the men's ski cross champion, with Jean-Frederic Chapuis of France finishing in third-place.

Meanwhile, Sandra Naesland of Sweden reached the top of the podium in the women's event and Germany's Heidi Zacher was third.