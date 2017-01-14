Calgary's Brady Leman and Vancouver's Georgia Simmerling each came away with a second-place finish in World Cup ski cross on Saturday in Calgary.
The result marks Leman's third trip to the podium this season and the second for Simmerling.
"It feels awesome to be back on the podium" said Leman. "It was a hard race today with difficult heats and there was lots of passing. You had to fight each round to stay in the mix but I'm happy with second-place.
"Things went really well today so I'll stick with the game plan and roll it into tomorrow's race. I'm excited for another chance."
Simmerling was also happy with her performance today and how her season has unfolded so far.
"Today was a good day," said Simmerling. "If someone had told me I would land two podiums in the first half of the season, I'm not sure I would've believed it. It feels great to start off the season so strongly.
"My coaches and I are looking forward to an even longer goal ahead to the 2018 Pyeongchang Games."
Switzerland's Amin Niederer was the men's ski cross champion, with Jean-Frederic Chapuis of France finishing in third-place.
Meanwhile, Sandra Naesland of Sweden reached the top of the podium in the women's event and Germany's Heidi Zacher was third.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.