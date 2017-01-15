Marielle Thompson showed why she's the overall leader in women's World Cup ski cross with a dominant effort in Watles, Italy on Sunday.

Click on the video player above to watch her gold-medal winning race.

Thompson, the Olympic champion, wasn't the only Canadian to land on the podium on Sunday. Calgary's Brady Leman notched his second silver-medal result in as many days.

Brady Leman claims 2nd-silver medal in 48-hours4:43