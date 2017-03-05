Click on the video player above to watch live action from the World Cup ski cross season finale in Blue Mountain, Ont.

Canada's Marielle Thompson has clinched the women's overall title and will be presented with the Crystal Globe on home soil. The race also marks the return of Georgia Simmerling to World Cup action after a crash in Italy earlier this season.

Simmerling suffered a torn knee ligament and concussion.

