​Canadian Marielle Thompson clinched the World Cup skicross crown Saturday in Sunney Valley, Russia, with her sixth win of the season.

The skier from Whistler, B.C., edged Sandra Naeslund of Sweden and Ophelie David of France.

Brittany Phelan of Mont-Tremblant, Que., was eighth.

With six wins and a second-place finish this season, Thompson has a 155-point lead for the overall Crystal Globe heading into next week's World Cup Finals.

On the men's side, Toronto's Kevin Drury was the top Canadian in sixth.

Chris Del Bosco of Montreal and Brady Leman of Calgary were 17th and 26th respectively.

You can catch more ski cross coverage on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.