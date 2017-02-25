Click on the video player above on Saturday at 3 a.m. ET to watch live action from the World Cup ski cross stop in Sunny Valley, Russia.

Marielle Thompson of Whistler, B.C., and Calgary's Brady Leman each come into the event on a high note after winning gold in the last competition in Sweden two weeks ago.

Thompson is on the verge of clinching the women's overall title as the World Cup season enters the homestretch, and a victory in Russia would all but seal wrap up the title.

You can catch more ski cross coverage on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.