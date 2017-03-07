Canadian Cassie Sharpe won gold in the World Cup women's freestyle skiing halfpipe event on Tuesday in Tignes, France.

Sharpe scored 90.80 at the season finale, with Japan's Ayana Onozuka and France's Marie Martinod rounding out the podium.

Canada's Cassie Sharpe celebrates her gold medal in Tignes, France0:36

The 24-year-old native of Comox, B.C. now owns two World Cup golds after winning at Tignes in 2015.

In the men's event Tuesday, Canadians Brendan Mackay and Noah Bowman finished fifth and sixth respectively, while Simon D'Artois placed 10th. Alex Ferreira of the United States took home top prize.

Martinaud and countryman Kevin Rolland each secured a crystal globe by winning the women's and men's overall titles.