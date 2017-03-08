Mikael Kingsbury had plenty of momentum, but couldn't score a moguls world title on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old freestyle skiing star from Deux-Montagnes, Que., entered the world championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain, with seven World Cup wins in a row, but settled for bronze in the men's final.
Ikuma Horishima of Japan took gold with a score of 88.54, while Benjamin Cavet of France scored silver with 87.11.
Kingsbury missed a landing in his final run and scored 82.85.
On the women's side, Canada's Justine Dufour Lapointe will also take home a bronze medal from Sierra Nevada. Britteny Cox of Australia took gold with 83.63, and Perrine Laffont of France earned silver with 82.51.
Dufour-Lapointe, who came into the event as the defending champion, was third with 80.74.
Kingsbury and Dufour-Lapointe will be back in action in the dual moguls races Thursday (CBCSports.ca, 6 a.m. ET).
