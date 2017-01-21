Justine Dufour-Lapointe and Mikael Kingsbury both repeated as Val Saint-Côme champions on Saturday at the World Cup moguls event in their home province of Quebec.
Dufour-Lapointe led a Canadian sweep of the women's podium that included silver medallist Andi Naude of Penticton, B.C. and Chloe Dufour-Lapointe.
France's Sacha Theocharis and Sweden's Walter Wallberg rounded out the men's podium. Canadian Phil Marquis finished sixth.
