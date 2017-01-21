Justine Dufour-Lapointe and Mikael Kingsbury both repeated as Val Saint-Côme champions on Saturday at the World Cup moguls event in their home province of Quebec.

Dufour-Lapointe led a Canadian sweep of the women's podium that included silver medallist Andi Naude of Penticton, B.C. and Chloe Dufour-Lapointe.

France's Sacha Theocharis and Sweden's Walter Wallberg rounded out the men's podium. Canadian Phil Marquis finished sixth.

Catch more coverage of the event on Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on both CBCSports.ca and CBC Television.

More to come.