Canada's Mikael Kingsbury and Justine Dufour-Lapointe followed up their first-place finishes in Val Saint-Côme, Que., with a pair of silver medals in Calgary.

Australians Matt Graham and Britteny Cox won the freestyle skiing World Cup moguls event on Saturday. The win is Cox's third of the season and the first for Graham.

Chloe Dufour-Lapointe and France's Benjamin Cavet rounded out the podiums.