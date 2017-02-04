Canada's Brady Leman earned a silver medal on Saturday at a weather-shortened World Cup ski cross event in Feldberg, Germany.

The event was halted after the qualifying runs due to heavy snowfall, according to FIS. The results of that run were later confirmed as official by the governing body.

PODIUM ALERT: @lemanracing picks up another 🥈at the Feldberg World Cup ❄️🎉🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/XKGZmdLAFi — @Alpine_Canada

France's Jean-Frederic Chapuis won gold, while Switzerland's Alex Fiva took silver. Canadian Christopher Del Bosco finished just off the podium in fourth.​

Catch more freestyle skiing coverage on Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on both CBCSports.ca and CBC Television.