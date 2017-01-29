Canadian freestyle skier Kaya Turski was unable to compete in Sunday's ski slopestyle final at the X Games.

The slopestyle world champion and eight-time Winter X Games champion crashed during a practice run on Sunday morning.

After a nasty fall in a training run this morning, Kaya Turski won't be competing in today's women's ski slopestyle final #XGames — @jackydoorey

On Saturday, the 28-year-old Montreal native finished six points shy of a bronze medal in the ski big air event at her first X Games in two years following a string of injuries.