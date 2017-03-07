Watch the men's and women's moguls finals at the world freestyle ski and snowboard world championships live Wednesday at 8 a.m. ET.

Canada's Mikael Kingsbury will try to return to the top of the world championship podium in Sierra Nevada, Spain. The 2013 moguls gold medallist took silver in 2015, the last year the worlds were held. Kingsbury also won dual moguls gold in 2015.

Kingsbury is looking to cap another dominant season that saw him win his sixth consecutive World Cup moguls title. He won each of the last seven events.

On the women's side, Canada has three of the top five women in the World Cup standings in Justine Dufour-Lapointe (third), Andi Naude (fourth) and Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (fifth).

Justine is the reigning world and Olympic champion, and Chloe won Olympic silver in 2014.