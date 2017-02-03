Click on the video player above on Friday at 2 p.m. ET to watch coverage of the freestyle skiing World Cup halfpipe event at Mammoth Mountain, Colo.

Freestyle coverage continues at 5 p.m. ET with the moguls event in Deer Valley, Utah, followed by the aerials competition at 10 p.m. ET.

Saturday's action begins at 7:30 a.m. ET with a World Cup ski cross event in Feldberg, Germany, where Olympic champion Marielle Thompson leads a strong Canadian contingent. A second ski cross race begins on Sunday at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Catch more freestyle skiing coverage on Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on both CBCSports.ca and CBC Television.