Click on the video player above on Friday at 2 p.m. ET to watch coverage of the freestyle skiing World Cup halfpipe event at Mammoth Mountain, Colo.
- Jean-Luc Brassard explains why Quebec is so good at moguls
- ANALYSIS: Quebec's dominance in freestyle skiing spans decades
Freestyle coverage continues at 5 p.m. ET with the moguls event in Deer Valley, Utah, followed by the aerials competition at 10 p.m. ET.
Saturday's action begins at 7:30 a.m. ET with a World Cup ski cross event in Feldberg, Germany, where Olympic champion Marielle Thompson leads a strong Canadian contingent. A second ski cross race begins on Sunday at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Catch more freestyle skiing coverage on Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on both CBCSports.ca and CBC Television.
