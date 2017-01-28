Click on the video player above on Saturday at 5:30 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of the freestyle skiing World Cup slopestyle event in Seiser Alm, Italy.

Canada's Dara Howell, Mark Hendrickson, Max Moffatt, Noah Morrison and Brendan Reid will be competing for World Cup points as they look to book berths at the Pyeongchang Games.

There's more freestyle action later Saturday with the moguls event in Calgary at 3:30 p.m. ET. Canada's Mik Kingsbury has absolutely dominated on that course, posting six-straight victories since 2011, and will look for win No. 7 on Saturday.

On the women's side, the Canadian team will look to repeat last weekend's performance. Chloe and Justine Dufour-Lapointe were joined by Andi Naude in an all-Canadian podium sweep in Val-St. Come, Que.

Catch more freestyle skiing coverage on Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on both CBCSports.ca and CBC Television.